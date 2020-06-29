Regional News

We are ready for voter’s registration exercise - Western North NDC

The Western North Regional branch of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) said the party was prepared for the upcoming voters registration exercise slated for 30th June to 6th August.

Speaking to the Ghana News Agency on preparations towards the upcoming exercise, Mr. George Ofori Dunkwah, Regional Secretary of the Party said, the party right after the supreme court verdict, organized an emergency training workshop for parliamentary candidates, Regional Executives, polling station executives and branch executive members on the exercise.



According to him, all relevant bodies and stakeholders in the nine Constituencies of the Region were trained ahead of the exercise to ensure a transparent and successful exercise.



He was of the view that the current administration failed Ghanaians and was trying to use whatever means possible to disenfranchise eligible voters, which would not work.

He called on party members to take up the exercise seriously since that was the only way to bring back the NDC to power.



Mr Dunkwah further advised Ghanaians who would be going to the various registration centers to adhere to all the COVID-19 protocols, such as wearing of nose masks, observing physical and social distancing, among others in order not to contract COVID-19.

