We are ready to cast our votes but the Majority are running away - Ato Forson

Minority Leader, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson

The Minority Leader in Parliament, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson, has said that the Minority side of the House is ready to vote on the nominees for some six ministries, and those for the Supreme Court of Ghana.

According to him, the Majority is trying to run away from the voting but they on the Minority will insist on secret balloting.



“We are ready and prepared to cast our votes for the people of Ghana. We stand ready as we speak and we are ready to vote now. Unfortunately, the NPP seems panicking and they are trying to run away from the vote. We insist on secret balloting and we will vote accordingly,” Ato Forson said in an interview.



The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, has however summoned leaders of both the Minority and Majority caucuses to his lobby following a heated argument on the position of the House during voting in the Chamber.



These exchanges came about when the Majority Chief Whip, Frank Annoh-Dompreh, appealed to the Speaker to allow them to change voting positions just when voting was about to start on the nominees for some six ministries and the Supreme Court of Ghana justices.

Even though he didn’t state the reason, he appealed that he wanted the Majority votes on the left of the speaker - where the Minority is seated, and the Minority to vote on the right, where the Majority is seated.



Based on this argument, the Minority Leader, Ato Forson, rebutted, stating that it appears the Majority is not ready to vote.



The Speaker suspended the sitting amidst the exchanges and summoned the leaders of the caucuses to meet him at the lobby.



NYA/AE