We are ready to confront the NDC - Volta Regional NPP Chairman

Volta Regional Chairman of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) Makafui Woanya has said the NPP would at all times come out boldly with all developmental projects initiated by the NPP government in the region over the years.

According to him, "we are ready to confront the propaganda and tribal politics of the NDC with our solid records of achievement which are everywhere for our people to see and identify with", he said during a press conference on Thursday, January 19, 2023.



The Chairman's statement follows a comment made by the General Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Fifi Fiavi Kwetey during a retreat in Dzodze in the past week where he called on the people in the region to take the NDC as a "religion".



For Woanya, Fifi Kwetey's comment is groundless because "It is a desperate appeal to tribal sentiment and dangerous politics. There's nothing Volta or Ewe about NDC. Politics is not a religion where you expect your reward only in heaven. Politics is about development and improvement in the lives of people" he added "His (Fifi Kwetey) appeal to the Volta Region to accept the NDC as a religion is groundless and outlived".



He added that, the NDC had ruled Ghana for long but cannot boast of any critical developmental projects given to the people of the Volta region.

"Since our independence, the NDC and its antecedents ruled this country the longest, not to mention the massive and omnibus support they enjoyed in the Volta Region. But what special development projects can Fifi Kwetey and his co-tribal bigots can pinpoint to in our region? What impact have they made on the lives of the people? They can not continue to hoodwink our people with propaganda and tribal politics".



Mr. Woanya concluded "Times have changed and the people are now wide awake and would demand accountability from politicians and political parties instead of any blind faith and religious attachment of a people to any political party".



At the presser, he outlined some projects and social interventions. He said the people of the Volta region have benefited from including the Free SHS programme, restoration of students allowance, construction of Sokode-Ho dual carriageway, Astroturf in Hohoe and a sports complex in Ho.