We are ready to prosecute after investigations – AG's office on marriage of Wulomo to minor

Godfred Yeboah Dame, Attorney General and Minister of Justice

The Office of the Attorney-General and Ministry of Justice has announced its readiness to prosecute Nuumo Borketey Laweh Tsuru XXXIII, on allegations of marrying a 12-year-old girl.

This development follows widespread media reports of the purported marriage, prompting public outcry and calls for accountability.



Citing Sections 14 and 15 of the Children's Act 1998 (Act 560), the Deputy Attorney General, Diana Asonaba Dapaah, outlined the legal framework under which the prosecution intends to proceed.



These sections prohibit the forced betrothal or marriage of children and stipulate a minimum marriage age of eighteen, with violators facing fines or imprisonment upon summary conviction.



The Ga-Adangme Council itself acknowledged the alleged marriage in a Press Statement issued on April 2, 2024, intensifying demands for action against the chief.

The Attorney-General's letter directed the police to conduct a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the reported marriage to facilitate legal proceedings.



“The attention of the Office of the Attorney-General and Ministry of Justice has been drawn to publications by various media outlets of an alleged celebration of marriage between one Nuumo Borketey Laweh Tsuru XXXIII and one girl child, Naa Okromo, aged 12 years old.



“As you are aware, sections 14 and 15 of the Children's Act 1998 (Act 560) provide as follows: 14. Right to refuse betrothal and marriage



(1) “A person shall not force a child

(a) “To be betrothed,



(b) “To be the subject of a dowry transaction, or



(c) “To be married.



“(2) The minimum age of marriage of whatever kind is eighteen years. 15. Penalty for contravention

“A person who contravenes a provision of sections 2 to 14 commits an offence and is liable on summary conviction to a fine not exceeding two hundred and fifty penalty units or to a term of imprisonment not exceeding one year or to both the fine and the imprisonment.



“The allegations, if proven, constitute a criminal offence for which all persons involved must face prosecution. We would appreciate it if you could cause your outfit to conduct the necessary investigation of the alleged child marriage to enable our Office to do the needful.



“Please do not hesitate to contact our Office should you require further information. Kindly accept the assurances of my highest esteem,” a press statement from the deputy Attorney general on April 2, 2024 said.



AM/SARA

