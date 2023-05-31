We are ready to support authorities ensure exit of illegal miners - Anglogold Ashanti Ghana

AngloGold Ashanti Ghana logo

Source: GNA

AngloGold Ashanti Ghana says it is working alongside authorities to ensure that only authorized mine personnel and contractors can access underground work areas.

It said intrusion of illegal miners into underground areas remained a significantly dangerous activity.



A statement issued in Accra by Eric Asubonteng, Managing Director, AngloGold Ashanti (Ghana) Limited said the safety and security of employees and community members remained a top priority.



“AngloGold Ashanti Ghana stands ready to provide any assistance required by the authorities in ensuring the safe exit of any unauthorized persons underground.”



It said the company’s Obuasi Mine was aware of media reports alleging that illegal miners might have been trapped underground in the northern areas of the mine, remote from current active mining areas.



The statement said unauthorized persons underground were able to exit on foot, via the existing ramp, through the main access of the mining area.

“No person underground has been confined in any way and the main exit ramp from the mine remains open,” it said.



It said Obuasi Gold Mine’s management team had notified the relevant authorities and public security services and is working closely with them.



The statement said seven illegal miners exited through the main access point on foot and are in the custody of the Ghana Police Service.



“Any unauthorized person underground is encouraged to leave the mine at any time by the exit points where public security personnel remain on standby,” it added.