We are ready with evidence on judge bribery scandal – Muntaka insists

Muntaka Mubarak, NDC Chief Whip

MP for Asawase and chief whip for the opposition NDC, Muntaka Mubarak, has said his party has evidence to prove a bribery allegation leveled against a Supreme Court judge.

Speaking with a Joy News journalist on Thursday, the MP welcomed a probe by the judiciary into the issue stressing that necessary evidence will be presented as and when necessary.



“That (probe) will be very interesting … that gives all of us the opportunity to go beyond just mentioning names, but we will look forward to whatever they may want to do.



“And I can assure you that if it becomes necessary, we will appear there with our evidence.” Asked whether that evidence did exist, he added: “I will not have to tell you in public but obviously we mentioned it and we will prepare that if it becomes necessary.”



When further quizzed about approaching the judiciary with the evidence, he said the furthest he would go is to raise the matter on the floor of parliament in the spirit of separation of powers as enshrined in the constitution.



What Muntaka said: “There was one that was led by, I mean so shamefully, a Supreme Court judge [who] called a colleague lady, telling her what they will give her, she has children [and] they will take care of her children; she can take fuel from the filling station for the four years.”



The Chief Justice and the Ghana Bar Association have issued separate statements on the episode.

A statement signed by Justice Cynthia Pamela Addo, Judicial Secretary on Wednesday, January 13 said the Chief Justice Anin Yeboah was taking steps to solicit the assistance of Muntaka to establish the facts following the allegation.



Muntaka said last Sunday on private TV station that a top judge had attempted to bribe an NDC MP to vote for Professor Mike Oquaye during the election of a speaker for the 8th Parliament. Oquaye lost the race to former NDC lawmaker, Alban Bagbin.



“The Judiciary has noted with grave concern the remarks of Mohammed Mubarak Muntaka, Hon Member of Parliament for Asawase, which have been widely published in the media alleging that a Justice of the Supreme Court attempted to bribe a female Member of Parliament to vote for Professors Mike Aaron Oquaye, in the election of a Speaker of the 8th Parliament, which took place on 7th January 2021.



“The general public is hereby assured that Hon Chief Justice considers this allegation of impropriety a matter of grave import to the integrity of the Judiciary.



“The Hon Chief Justice is therefore taking steps to solicit the assistance of Mohammed Muntaka MP, to establish the fact in order that the matter can be dealt with appropriately,” the statement said.