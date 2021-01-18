We are relooking at $150 COVID-19 test cost - Okoe-Boye

Dr. Okoe Boye has given indications that cost for COVID-19 tests will reduce

“We are taking a relook at the cost of $150 for mandatory testing for COVID-19 at the Kotoka International Airport.” That was the assurance of former Deputy Health Minister, Dr. Bernard Okoe-Boye.

Following directives by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for the reopening of international airports in the country, the management of the Ghana Airport also announced a fee of $150 to be paid by passengers, as a measure against the spread of the virus.



This was after the president had announced that passengers arriving in the country must show proof of haven taken a COVID-19 test.



This, however, started several debates and constant calls from the general populace that the price be reduced, explaining that it is too expensive, in comparison with other countries globally.

However, speaking with CitiNews, Dr. Okoe-Boye said that following the continuous outcry about the cost, there are engagements happening in an attempt to review the cost downwards.



“I discussed with a key player at the airport, and they said they are looking at all the factors. Previously, they were testing kids between 5-12 years. They were to pay $150. As we speak, that has been cancelled. They will be tested but they don’t pay. It is these same concerns from the public that influenced this,” he said.



Ghana's current COVID-19 cases are at 57,714 with 346 deaths and 1776 active cases - the highest since the pandemic was first recorded in the country.