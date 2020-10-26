We are repositioning the chieftaincy institution for greater heights - Togbe Afede

President of the National House of Chiefs, Togbe Afede XIV

President of the National House of Chiefs and Agbogbomefia of Asogli State, Togbe Afede XIV, has called on members of the National House of Chiefs to re-elect him in order to position the institution in a much better place.

According to him, his leadership is as part of efforts towards increasing the dignity of traditional authority in the country.



Togbe Afede was speaking at the election of leaders for the Volta Region House of Chiefs in Ho.



He said the chieftaincy institution had been noticeably active during his tenure and had endeavoured to support the government's efforts at peace and development.



The Agbogbomefia said the various committees and institutional transformation of the National House had been reformed and mentioned the digitisation of its records and also the establishment of an endowment fund.

“At the National House, we emphasised on development-orientation, supporting the government in all of its programmes, and we contributed to key issues of national discourse.



We supported the peace of the country through various interventions, and we helped improve the remuneration of chiefs across the country. We have restructured judicial committees. We have tried to bring chieftaincy closer to the people,” he added.



Togbe Afede said the Chieftaincy House was also far engaged in getting Article 63 (D) of the Chieftaincy Act amended to restore the summoning powers of traditional authorities, and was also building a continental forum of African traditional leaders.