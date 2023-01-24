We are satisfied with the ruling by the judge - Family of murdered Cape Coast artiste

The court ruled that the convict be hanged

The family of the Cape Coast-based musician who was killed by stabbing in February 2021 has expressed satisfaction o the outcome of the case.

The family said although the sentencing of the man behind their son’s death will not bring him back, it was satisfying.



Bright Ellis, also known as Shadow in Cape Coast, was sentenced to death by the Cape Coast High Court on Wednesday (Jan 18, 2023), presided over by Justice Emmanuel Lodoh.



The dancehall artiste ‘Unruly Grank,’ born Emmanuel Aikins, was killed by Bright Ellis during a brawl at the Orange Beach Resort in Cape Coast on February 7, 2021.



The 24-year-old musician, known in Cape Coast music circles as “Soft Metal,” was stabbed during a misunderstanding with Bright Ellis.



Madam Kate Swanzy, the deceased’s mother, described the ruling as fair and just and said it had brought joy to the family.

”I want to thank the Attorney General for his patience and commitment to the case. I am also thankful to him for the explanations he gave me during the trial since I could not understand what transpired in court. Secondly, I would want to extend my gratitude to the presiding judge. The judge has demonstrated fairness. I ask God to bless them and all other individuals who supported the family.



I know my son would not return to life. But I am satisfied that the killer of my son has faced justice. His mother would also experience the pain I went through after my son died.”



In addition, Papa Annan Swanzy, the deceased Dancehall Artiste’s uncle, expressed his delight at the ruling and thanked the judge for sitting over the case for two (2) solid years with undiluted sincerity.



He also advised today’s youth to be extremely wary of violent and murderous acts.



There are setout laws that are always ready to catch up with them, he added.