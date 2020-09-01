General News

We are solidly behind you – NDC assures Concerned Small Scale Miners

Sammy Gyamfi, National Communications Officer, NDC

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has promised to throw its massive support for members of the ‘hunted’ Concerned Small Scale Miners against hatred from the ruling of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government.

“We support the Concerned Small Scale Miners Association of Ghana, we support all legal small scale miners in Ghana and we stand in solidarity with them”, Mr Sammy Gyamfi, National Communications Officer of the NDC assured



“We the NDC are not happy with what is going on, and when our manifesto is in, the miners will get to know the good policies the NDC and the John Mahama have for them”, he told Nhyira FM in an interview monitored by MyNewsGh.com



Mr Sammy Gyamfi chided the Nana Addo led government for chasing the miners because of ‘hatred’ and not for any good course.



He further revealed that had it not been the media reportage on the matter, the situation would have been worsened and that the police service wanted to arrest and detain some reporters for taking pictures of his visit to the President of the Concerned Small Scale Miners at the police station in Nima.

The NDC’s call for support comes as response as President for the Concerned Small Scale Miners, Mr Micheal Peprah was arrested Saturday because of a video he recorded at the residence of the Environment Minister, Professor Frimpong Manso.



This follows the arrest of Michael Preprah by the Cyber Crime Unit of the Ghana Police Service last weekend based on a court order for allegedly causing fear and panic



But Mr Sammy Gyamfi speaking on Nhyira Fm insisted that the reason for which he was arrested does not amount to a breach of any law of the state.

