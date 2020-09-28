We are speaking to independent candidates to rescind decision - NPP

Patron of the Ashanti regional campaign team, Dr. Kwame Addo Kufuor

Patron of the Ashanti regional campaign team of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr Kwame Addo-Kufuor has revealed the party is working to get persons who have expressed interest in contesting as Independent candidates to rescind their decision.

According to him, the party wants to address the issue so the elected persons would be allowed to contest.



Speaking at a launch of the campaign team for the region he said “That is why I have been appointed to be the patron of the organising committee. I am going to try and persuade them to come back into the fold and allow our elected candidates to go forward,” Mr Kufuor said.



He added: “We shall leave no stone unturned. Party supporters must go all out and the candidates should be all-inclusive.”

Some aggrieved persons who were disqualified from contesting the race have decided to contest the NPP primaries.



In the Bekwai constituency, a lawyer, Akwasi Amofa-Agyemang, declared his intention to contest the 2020 Parliamentary elections as an independent candidate.



The candidate said he took the decision after he was disqualified from contesting allowing the incumbent, Joseph Osei-Owusu, who is also the First Deputy Speaker of Parliament, to run unopposed.