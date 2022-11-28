We are starving to death - Ndewura Jakpa SHS students bemoan shortage of food

Ndewura Jakpa Senior High and Technical School

Students of Ndewura Jakpa Senior High and Technical School at Damongo in the West Gonja Municipality of the Savannah Region have called on the government to supply them with adequate foodstuff to prevent them from starving to death.

The students, who spoke to GhanaWeb on condition of anonymity, said their health could be affected if the situation is not remedied urgently.



According to them, the authorities of the school are compelled to feed them with whatever is available in the school's food stores.



The situation, they say, has sparked panic among them, who fear that it will make teaching and learning unstable.



They described the situation as extremely concerning and threatened to take to the streets to protest the government's lack of food supply in the school.



"Brother, the issue is extremely worrying; you won't believe it if I tell you that we sometimes take breakfast without sugar. Even that, they (school authority) continue to serve us "tom brown" for breakfast everyday", said a female student.



"In fact, government must come to our rescue with adequate food supply. For over months now, we have not eaten rice. How can you continue to eat corn dishes alone and expect to have a good wellbeing as a student", said another worried student.

"We are worried as students over the quality of food served to us on a daily basis. How do we learn when we don't get enough food to eat. Our leaders in government must do something urgently before we demonstrate for the whole world to see what we are going through", another one said.



A visibly angry student added, "senior man, must government wait to hear of us dying of hunger before it takes action, they should wait and see what would happen".



He continued, "it is only we the first year students left on campus, so you can imagine what the situation would have been if our seniors were present. Both the quality and quantity of food served to us are just poor, and not even a dog won't like to eat what we are compelled to eat".



They disclosed that the Member of Parliament for Damongo, Abu Jinapor always come to their rescue anytime food shortage hits the school, but wondered if he can continue to remedy the situation.



The students are therefore calling on the government to take proactive steps to salvage the unending news of food shortages in senior high schools.



GhanaWeb investigation disclosed that the school has been without a headmaster for over 3 weeks now.