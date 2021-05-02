We are there to coordinate, monitor and evaluate works in Accra - Regional Minister

The Regional Minister in the company of the MCE during his visit to the Ga East Municipal Assembly

Source: Ga East Munnicapal Assembly

The Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey, has stated that the Regional Coordinating Council (RCC) is not there to judge the work others do but to "coordinate, monitor, and evaluate works that go on in the Region".

The Minister said this to the media after his visit to the Ga East Municipality.



Mr Henry Quartey is fast becoming a household name in the Greater Accra Region for his mantra, 'Make Greater Accra Work' just within two (2) months of being in office.



The former two-time legislator envisions seeing Accra live up to expectation by making the field his office and ensuring that all agencies, institutions, and personnel who work within his jurisdiction deliver on their mandate.



On Friday, April 30, 2021, as part of his regular field activities, toured some parts of the Region, including the Ga East Municipality.



The Minister, accompanied by the Regional Coordinating Director (RCD), Madam Felicia Dapaah, was met and welcomed by the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Janet Tulasi Mensah, together with the Secretary of the Dome-Kwabenya Constituency NPP, Mr. Theophilus Larbi, and his Deputy, Otu Michael, the Women's Organizer, Madam Afriyie, Presiding Member (PM) of the Ga East Municipal Assembly, Hon. Jesse Nii Noi Anum, and the Municipal Coordinating Director (MCD), Mrs. Vera Akuffo Mante.



The Municipal Urban Roads Engineer (MURE), Aboagye Foster, led the Hon. Minister to inspect, monitor, and evaluate the progress of the 4km-road project at Atomic Hills, Presby Church area.

He stressed the need for constant monitoring and evaluation of works in the Region in order to ensure prudent use of the taxpayers money.



"We want the Contractors to construct roads that will last long and not develop potholes within a short period and make taxpayers complain. All we expect is value for money and quality of work. Our core mandate as RCC is to coordinate, monitor, and evaluate their work and not to terminate contracts. We can do by recommending but that's the last resort. If we see something is not being done right, then we point out to them to correct it, as I just did", Mr Quartey said.



Mr Henry Quartey was impressed with the pace of work, given that the Contractor, Mid West Construction Works, started barely three (3) months ago.



"They have shown us the work they're doing, about 6.7km road project (4km at Ashongman Estate, 2.7km at Musuko, Montessori School area) and as of now they have done over 4km within just about four months so it's very encouraging. I've to see the job the Contractors have done before I can endorse their certificates for payment otherwise you would come later and realize the work has not been done to expectation", the Regional Minister stated.



"We want to protect the Government and the taxpayers money so we're here to ensure the right thing is done. We have to ensure that the 'Year of Roads' promised by President materializes and it behoves us to make it happen and that's why we're here", he added.



The Greater Accra Regional Minister earlier visited the Okai-Kwei North and Adentan Municipalities.