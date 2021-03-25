We are wasting time on non-issue Rasta saga - Sociologist

There is an admission standoff between parents of the students with dreadlocks and Achimota school

A sociologist at the University of Ghana, Professor Kojo Sena, says Ghana has important developmental issues to focus on than wasting precious time on the controversial dreadlocks saga at the Achimota school.

According to Prof. Sena, the two dreadlocked students have no issue and are free to pursue their case in court if they think they are being discriminated against by authorities at Achimota school.



There has been an intense public debate over the rejection of two Rastafarian students by Achimota School due to their hairstyle. Despite massive public criticisms, the school and its PTA insist that the students must cut their dreadlocks before they are admitted into the school.



Speaking on the Morning Starr on Thursday, Prof. Sena stated that there has been too much noise about the issue adding that students must abide by the rules and regulations of the School.

“We are making too much noise about this issue. We need to understand that every freedom has its limitation,” Prof Sena said, adding “the boy is not a Rastafarian. It’s his father’s faith. Sharing faith is different from being Rasta.”



“If the student wants to go to Achimota school, he should comply or look for a Rasta school and go. This matter should go to parliament and let’s see what they’ll say or better still let it go to court. For me, this is no issue and we should throw it into the dustbin," Prof Kojo Sena asserted.