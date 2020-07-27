General News

We are working to take journalists out of the pockets of politicians - GJA

Affail Monney, President of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA)

While the Ghana Journalists’ Association (GJA) has acknowledged that some journalists have had to kowtow to the bids of politicians in their line of duty for fear that they may lose their jobs, it has assured that it is putting in efforts to ensure that journalists do not succumb to the unethical expectations of politicians.

In an interview with Samuel Eshun on the Happy Morning Show, President of the Ghana Journalists’ Association, Mr. Roland Affail Monney stated: “To some extent journalists are in the pockets of politicians. They are forced to do so out of survival. There is a direct relationship between the welfare of journalists and their outputs and if their welfare is done, we’ll not be seeing them do anything unethical and cut corners to survive”.



Speaking on the measures to be taken against this canker, he announced: We have started a conversation with the Trade Union Congress (TUC) and we have unionized the GJA. Now the GJA can be termed as an intermediary between its members and their employers”.

He assured journalists, “The council of the TUC stood to fight against some media houses that fired staff after the COVID-19. Join us and such incidents will not be your fight alone but part of the GJA and you will have our support too”.



The Ghana Journalists Association is an Umbrella Body of Ghanaian journalists that is aimed at ensuring the freedom and independence of the media. It has also pursued the objectives of promoting professionalism and high journalistic standards.

