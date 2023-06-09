We are working with BoG to ensure subscribers are able to retrieve funds - Ursula Owusu-Ekuful

Minister of Communications and Digitalisation, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful

Minister of Communications and Digitalisation, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, provided an update on the collaboration between Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) and the Bank of Ghana to address the issue of individuals being unable to access funds in their mobile money accounts

The announcement was made during a parliamentary session on Thursday, June 8.



One of the main concerns raised by subscribers was the deactivation of their SIM cards due to a failure to re-register them, which prevented them from engaging in mobile-related transactions.



Minister Ursula Owusu-Ekuful assured the affected subscribers that even though they couldn't conduct mobile transactions with their deactivated SIMs, their funds would be recovered through established procedures.



In her statement, the Minister urged the National Identification Authority (NIA) to assist individuals in obtaining their Ghana Card, which would facilitate the retrieval of funds.



"These subscribers will not be able to transact mobile money-related activities; however, we are working with the Bank of Ghana to ensure that these subscribers are able to retrieve funds upon the presentation of a valid ID and going through the required processes," she said.



The collaborative initiative between MNOs, the Bank of Ghana, and the government aims to address the concerns of subscribers who have faced difficulties due to SIM card deactivation and ensure the safe return of their funds.



Minister Ursula Owusu-Ekuful reiterated the commitment to assisting affected subscribers and emphasized the importance of obtaining a Ghana card for smooth mobile money transactions.



YNA/SEA