We await Bawumia's stance on homosexuality – NDC MP reacts to Mahama’s position

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

The Member of Parliament for Builda South has asked Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia to reveal his position on homosexuality, as former President John Dramani Mahama has done.

Former President John Dramani Mahama claims he opposes LGBTQI+ activities because his faith forbids such actions.



As a result, he voted in favour of the anti-LGBTQI+ bill.



The former president stated that his faith opposes same-sex marriages, and hence he will continue to uphold the natural order of creation.



He was addressing the issue during a breakfast meeting with the Clergy in Koforidua on Wednesday, January 31, 2024.



“The faith I have is against a man marrying a man and a woman marrying a woman,” Mr Mahama said.

“I don’t believe that a man can wake up and say he feels like a woman so he wants to change his sex to a woman, I don’t think that is right.”



Responding to the presidential candidate’s perspective, Dr. Apaak stated that Ghanaians are eager to hear from the second gentleman on the same topic.



His post on X (Twitter) read: “In response to a question during his breakfast meeting with faith leaders in the Eastern Region, JM stated; “My faith is against LGBTQ. I am a member of the Assemblies of God Church, and the faith I have does not allow same sex marriage. “



We wait to hear what DMB’s response will be to the same issue!