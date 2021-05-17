We bash politicians as if everything starts and ends with them – Gabby Otchere-Darko

Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko, a leading member of the governing New Patriotic Party

Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko, a leading member of the governing New Patriotic Party has called on Ghanaians to do some introspection and identify their roles in the numerous challenges that have engulfed the country.

The private legal practitioner stated in a tweet that, Ghanaians have developed a niche for blaming politicians for every problem instead of assessing the issues and unearthing their roles in it.



Gabby Otchere-Darko admitted to not holding brief for the politicians but believes it is a bit unfair to place every blame on them.



“The way politicians are bashed it is as if everything starts and ends with them... I don’t necessarily feel sorry for them but we must sometimes try and look beyond politicians for answers to the myriad of problems we have as a society. Look deeper and wider, within and without.”



Though Otchere- Darko made no mention of the #FixTheCountry movement, his call comes at a time when a group of Ghanaian youth have in various social media protests expressed dissatisfaction with the governance of the country.



The campaign which reached a crescendo two weeks ago was to press home the need for the political class to address issues such as high unemployment, corruption, high taxes, among others.

Gabby is among few members of the NPP who have endorsed the campaign and urged Ghanaians to #FixTheCountry.



He bemoaned that after more than sixty years of self-rule, the country has not reached its expected level and that any call to address issues should be embraced.



“No patriot can say he or she is against a clarion call to fix our country. After 64 years, we have have run out of excuses. Let’s get it fixed and fixed now! Together we can!” he posted on Twitter.



