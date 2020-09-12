General News

We came to build factories, not to sell them – Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has said his government did not come to sell of the country’s factories but rather to build factories.

The President was speaking at the Commissioning of a Tomato Processing Factory at Jinijini in the Berekum West Constituency in the Bono Region.



President Akufo-Addo noted that the people of Ghana have witnessed the various projects under his government and can attest to the fact that he has delivered on his promises.



He said: “Free Senior High School, he [John Dramani Mahama] cannot accomplish it, he is deceiving Ghanaians, One District One Factory he cannot accomplish it, he’s lying to Ghanaians. I think today, the people of Berekum, Brong Ahafo and Ghana have witnessed the fact that Akufo-Addo, he is not a liar, he is not a liar, he is honest, he says what he can do, if he can’t do it, he doesn’t say it.”



President Akufo-Addo also indicated that that so far, the Brong Ahafo Region has 14 of the One District One Factory projects.



“Last Tuesday, at Atebubu we commissioned a cassava processing factory. We have begun industrialisation, we didn’t come to sell off factories. We came to build factories for Ghanaians."

"Just like the Minister, Alan Kyeremanten said, Brong Ahafo has 14 1D1F projects alone. So at least if you have a bit of shame in you, like they[NDC] would say, Nana we’re giving your stone back, because that’s not the way it is, but they keep propagating lies.”



The President is currently on a two-day working visit to the Bono Region.









