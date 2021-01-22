‘We can be the best in the world’ – Education minister designate

Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum

Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, minister of education designate has said Ghana can become the best in the world relative to the quality of education.

He was reacting, on a local radio station, to the announcement of his nomination by the president to be vetted by the parliament. He is also current MP for Bosomtwe Constituency in the Ashanti region.



“I don’t believe in the idea of being the best in Africa, I think we can be the best in the world, and our education system should fashioned along those lines so that we fashion a system that makes us truly competitive throughout the world,” he said.



Dr Adutwum will be returning to a ministry where he had served as deputy to substantive minister Mathew Opoku Prempeh. Opoku Prempeh has been handed the energy portfolio.

Asked about his initial reaction when the official list came out, he responded: “Very exciting, at first I could not believe it.”



The educationist lauded president Akufo-Addo for the nomination and stressed that he was ever ready to serve the country to the best of his ability.



“I believe in myself but it also takes a leader that is looking for talent, a leader who is looking for competent people to serve his country.”