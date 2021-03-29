We can do more under one national alumni association - Liz Ategou

Cultural Affairs Officer at the US Embassy, Liz Ategou has said the creation of a national alumni association (US-Ghana Alumni Association) will help beneficiaries of various exchange programmes do more for their communities and country at large.

According to her, this will also encourage them to take up leadership roles to impact knowledge they acquired from the exchange programmes to others.



Speaking at the launch of the Alumni executive board in Accra on Saturday, March 27, 2021, Liz Ategou said, “I realized that alumni of US government-sponsored exchange programmes are all doing pretty great things in our communities continuing to demonstrate leadership and applying knowledge from the exchange programmes to solve local challenges.”



"I also realized that we can be doing so much more if we organize all of these amazing individuals to come together under a national alumni association,” she continued.



Liz Ategou noted that the US embassy is committed to ensuring the growth of the Association.

“So the idea of starting an association is not new, we do have some foundation we are building on, thanks to my Embassy colleges and alumni who were up at the beginning of these discussions going back to 2012. What is new is the US Embassy’s commitment to rebuild, redesign and renew the association and give it a solid and strong foundation that allows it to flourish.”



The event was held virtually at the Labadi Beach Hotel Gardens in Accra.



Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin graced the occasion, his predecessor, Professor Aaron Mike Ocquaye, among other dignitaries were present too.



