'We can't comment on a bill not yet signed into law' - IMF on Ghana’s anti-LGBT+ bill

Kristalina Georgieva, IMF boss

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has said it cannot make any remarks about Ghana’s anti-LGBT+ bill that was recently approved by Parliament but is yet to be signed into law.

“We cannot comment on a bill that has not yet been signed into law and whose economic and financial implications we have yet to assess”, the Bretton Wood Institution said in an email to Joy Business



It noted, however: “Our internal policies prohibit discrimination based on personal characteristics, including but not limited to gender, gender expression, or sexual orientation", adding: "Like institutions, diverse and inclusive economies flourish”.



“We are watching recent developments in Ghana closely”, it indicated.



Meanwhile, Ghana's Ministry of Finance, this week, warned that the country stands to lose some $3.8 billion in financial support from the World Bank if President Nana Akufo-Addo assents to the recently passed anti-LGBTQI bill.

Parliament approved the bill on Human Sexual Rights and Family Values, widely known as the anti-LGBT+ bill, criminalising LGBT activities and prohibiting their promotion, advocacy and funding.



Under the bill, individuals engaged in such activities face a jail term ranging from six months to three years, while promoters and sponsors could be sentenced to three to five years.



A section of the diplomatic community expressed concerns soon after the passage of the Bill but President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has assured them that Ghana won't backslide on its human rights commitments.



He has also held off signing the Bill or rejecting it citing a challenge to its constitutionality at the Supreme Court.