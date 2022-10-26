5
Menu
News

'We can't continue embarrassing ourselves' - Kokofu angry over size of Akufo-Addo's convoy

Video Archive
Wed, 26 Oct 2022 Source: peacefmonline.com

Chief Executive Officer of the Environmental Protection Agency, Henry Kwabena Kokofu, has criticized the long fleet of cars in the President's convoy whenever he is en route.

The President recently visited the Ashanti Region and videos of his convoy surfaced on social media.

The viewers claimed they could count over 40 cars in the presidential convoy.

The convoy is said to be a complete waste.

Addressing this while speaking on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" programme Tuesday morning, Henry Kokofu explained that, "the official Presidential convoy is a maximum of seven cars", so whenever one sees vehicles more than seven, it means the rest of the cars are Parliamentarians and other people who have decided to go with the President.

However, the EPA Boss condemned such activity stating, "it is not proper that way".

He advised the MPs to take the lead when the President is visiting their constituencies to avoid the unnecessary long convoy.

"We can't continue doing this; embarrassing ourselves," he emphasized.

Source: peacefmonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
NPP MPs demand removal of Ken Ofori-Atta, Adu Boahen
‘Allow me to marry more women’ - Man sues AG over one man-one wife
Bawumia suffering at Jubilee House, he is being disrespected by Akans – Captain Smart alleges
Bloody scene as man is shot, car set ablaze in Dzorwulu suburb
Were You A Wizard For Threatening Anti-mahama Protest In 2014 Captain Smart Asks Okyenhene
Bridget Otoo reacts to 'MoMo lady' jailed for wrongly transferring GH¢30,000 to account
He knew the purpose of the photos - Ad agency behind 'Remember Me' billboards fights back
You'll never see solution with your arrogance - Kofi Oduro tells Akufo-Addo
Thanks to Akufo-Addo, Ghana's economy is in the tank - Prof. Hanke
I was paid GH¢300 for NPP campaign ad – NABCO trainee cries