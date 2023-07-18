0
We can't continue to entertain NDC and NPP try us – APC Women's Organiser

APC Women Organiser Bliss Atsufui Sosu-Honu, National Women's Organiser of APC

Tue, 18 Jul 2023 Source: classfmonline.com

Madam Bliss Atsufui Sosu-Honu, the National Women's Organiser of the All People's Congress (APC), has called on Ghanaians to give her party a chance to rescue the country from the political gimmicks played by the two main political parties, National Democratic Congress (NDC) and New Patriotic Party (NPP).

She expressed dissatisfaction with the performance of these parties since 1992, citing issues such as corruption, lack of infrastructure, poor road networks, inadequate healthcare, galamsey (illegal mining), and high unemployment rates.

According to Bliss Atsufui Sosu-Honu, Ghanaians are tired of the two major parties and their inability to address the country's challenges.

She urged voters to reject them and instead vote for Dr. Hassan Ayariga and the APC, believing that her party can lead the country in the right direction.

Madam Sosu-Honu made this call when she interacted with a section of the media in Accra.

She encouraged Ghanaians to consider the party's 2020 Manifesto, titled "The Nation’s Manifesto," which promises to liberate Ghana from economic bondage to economic freedom.

The APC intends to run an all-inclusive government, focusing on talent and skills rather than political affiliations to transform the nation.

In the manifesto, "the APC plans to establish a new National Data System separate from the National Identification Authority.

This database will collate comprehensive information about citizens, including demographics, income, property, and wealth, which can be accessed by various state agencies.”

Additionally, the APC proposes the creation of Nationwide Job Centers that will connect job seekers with opportunities in businesses, the public sector, and the private sector.

Unemployed citizens who notify the government through these job centres will receive monthly food and cash benefits until they secure employment.

The party, she said, is committed to women's empowerment and financial freedom and will provide interest-free loans to women, irrespective of party membership, to invest in their businesses.

Moreover, the APC aims to educate teenage girls about teenage pregnancy.

In conclusion, Sosu-Honu firmly believes that voting for Dr. Ayariga and the All People's Congress will pave the way for a brighter future for Ghana.

Source: classfmonline.com
