We can’t keep trying leaders with our presidency – Prof Kobby Mensah

Prof Kobby Mensah

Political marketing expert Kobby Mensah, PhD, has warned Ghanaians that the presidency is not a sweet pie to continue trying leaders.

He is of the view that what Ghana needs now is experience to take the country out of the woods.



Prof. Kobby Mensah believes that the last time Ghana tried a leader, the country regretted and therefore the same mistake should not be repeated going forward.



“Let us be careful of phrases such as “let’s try” “try me” etc. The last time we did in the political system, your guess is as good as mine. The presidency is not sweet pie,” he said in a post shared via social media.

John Dramani Mahama is coming up against Dr Mahamudu Bawumia of the New Patriotic Party in the 2024 elections.



The NPP is seeking to make history with the 2024 elections by being the first political party to break the eight year cycle for political parties in power.



However, the National Democratic Congress after 8 years in opposition are hungry to come back to power and are working extremely hard to ensure that the NPP does not make history.