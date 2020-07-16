General News

We can’t sit and watch coronavirus ravage our children – Teacher Unions to govt

Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh, Education Minister

A Pre-Tertiary Teachers Unions have asked government to shut down all schools over the fears of rising numbers of COVID-19 in the various Senior High Schools in the country.

According to the Teacher Unions, government’s promise of ensuring safety in the various schools which caused them to agree to the reopening of schools have not been fulfilled and that failure has brought the virus to the various schools.



The Teacher Unions noted that some state institutions like the Finance Ministry, Bulk Oil Storage Transport Company Limited and others are operating partially or have closed down totally and therefore schools also need to close down to keep the children safe from the infections.



“Our Children are the prey target, our children are at on the receiving end, while such critical bodies as the Ministry of Finance, the Bulk Oil Storage and Transportation Company Ltd (BOST), the Ghana Grid Company Ltd and the Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD) among others are either on partial or total lockdown,” a statement from the Teacher unions said.



“In light of the above, we the Pre Tertiary Unions GNAT, NAGRAT, TEWU, CCT-GH have no option than to ask that schools be closed down. For how long can we stand and look while our children our children are consigned to imminent death? We cannot stand any unwarranted catastophe. Our children are our future and we must protect them. Nigeria has postponsed final examinations and Israel shut its schools again when they were reopened and the pandemic started eating its students up. So Ghana can also do it and do it expeditiously. We should remember : A stitch in time saves nine”.



