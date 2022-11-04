We can't win election 2024 with the same style of organisation - NDC's Henry Osei Akoto

NDC National Organiser hopeful, Henry Osei Akoto

The 2020 parliamentary candidate for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Oforikrom Constituency, Henry Osei Akoto, has explained why he declared his intention to join the race to contest for the position of national organiser of the party.

In a lengthy Twitter thread, the NDC activist stated that the grassroots of the NDC do not know that the party has a national organiser even though someone was elected into the office.



According to him, the NDC as a party cannot win the 2024 election with the same organisation they had in the previous election with a "ghost" national organiser. He further reiterated that the NDC needs to be more visible and marketed properly to be able to grab power and rule this country as it deserves.



The astute NDC activist affirmed that these were part of the many reasons he picked forms last week to run for the office of the National Organiser.

"The NDC needs a vibrant comrade to be the next National Organizer. One who speaks for the party knows how to mobilise resources and marshal logistics and forces for victory," he stated in his post.



