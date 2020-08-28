Regional News

‘We can win Lower Manya Krobo’ – Samuel Ayertey to NPP members

NPP parliamentary candidate for Lower Manya Krobo, Samuel Nuertey Ayertey

New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary candidate for Lower Manya Krobo in the Eastern Region, Samuel Nuertey Ayertey said he was confident he would win the December parliamentary election outright, despite the failure of the party to win the seat since 1992.

The NPP parliamentary candidate and the incumbent National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament (MP) for the area who’s seeking a third term will go head to head the second time after Mr. Nuertey failed to emerge triumphant in the 2016 polls which saw him come second to the incumbent MP, Ebenezer Okletey Terlabi.



The NPP candidate who doubles as the Deputy Eastern Regional Minister said he had learnt a lot during the last elections, adding that this experience would guarantee him victory in the upcoming parliamentary elections.



“We can win Lower Manya Krobo, yes we can,” he told a sparse crowd of campaign team members, polling station executives and other party faithful during the inauguration of the party’s constituency campaign team on Thursday, August 27, 2020.



A confident Samuel Nuertey Ayertey while apologizing to any party faithful he might have wronged over the course of his duty said anybody still aggrieved over the last NPP primaries in the constituency should forgo any differences and join him work in the interest of Lower Manya Krobo.



According to him, winning the seat and maintaining it for future NPP parliamentary candidates was well within the reach of the party.

He maintained that President Akuffo Addo had confidence in him by appointing him as deputy regional minister and thus asked the party to leverage on his strengths and help him convert his weaknesses to strengths.



In all, the Lower Manya Krobo branch of the NPP inaugurated a 28-member campaign team under the guidance and leadership of the party’s constituency Chairman, Mr. Charles Borkor and the Parliamentary Candidate of the Area, Mr. Samuel nuertey ayertey for the 2020 general elections.



The team’s core responsibility is to ensure resounding victories for Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, Presidential Candidate of the NPP and the parliamentary candidate, in the constituency.



Leaders of other groups including assembly members, youth group, electoral area coordinators, former constituency executives and the council of elders, on behalf of the groups, pledged their unflinching support for the campaign team.



Other volunteer groups including Royal Ladies, Demosha, Maidens and In Jesus Royal Decorations also pledged their support for the campaign.

Mr. Kwame Appiah Kodua, the Eastern Regional Organizer of the Party who inaugurated the campaign team at the Zimmerman Presbyterian Church at Odumase-Krobo, urged members of the team to do more to maintain the NPP led government come the 2020 elections.



He commended the party’s parliamentary candidate for increasing the party’s electoral fortunes by 12% in 2016 when he first contested but reminded members that irrespective of that feat, the 2020 election was going to be a new contest where the results of the last polls won’t party.



He reiterated his “aggressive, comprehensive, retail, scientific campaign” and admonished the campaign team to adopt winning strategies for the elections as everyone had a role to play.



Party chairman and co-chairman of the campaign team, Mr. Charles Borkor in his acceptance speech said the campaign team wholeheartedly accepted the challenge and would do its best to ensure victory for the NPP’s presidential and parliamentary candidates.



Mr. Borkor in a later interview said he was impressed with the team.

He said though the campaign team was being outdoored today, the team had started work long ago by using the last assembly elections as a dress rehearsal.



The party chairman who said he’ll be a failure if he failed to win the parliamentary elections pledged his commitment to deliver the seat for the first time in the party’s history.



Municipal Chief Executive for Lower Manya Krobo and a member of the campaign team, Simon Kweku Tetteh promised the team’s resolve to deliver more votes for the President, Nana Akuffo Addo than in the 2016 elections, adding that the Lower Manya Krobo seat was dear to the heart of the President.



He charged members to strive to write history by delivering the party’s first seat in the constituency, adding that it was his resolve to be part of that history.

Source: Michael Oberteye, Contributor

