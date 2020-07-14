General News

We cannot learn to live with coronavirus – Gov’t told

National Democratic Congress (NDC)’s COVID-19 technical team member, Dr. Jehu Appiah has said that Ghanaians should agree to curb the COVID-19 and prevent deaths from the disease instead of assuring themselves that they can learn to live with the virus.

His argument comes after Government’s decision to keep students in schools despite the recorded cases.



In an interview with Kwame Afrifa Mensah on the ‘Epa Hoa Daben’ show, he stated: “The COVID-19 team is not just political, we are also technical to add on to the good work of Government. Nobody should tell us to learn how to live with it just like how the minister is trying to tell us. We cannot learn to live with it. We cannot learn how to live with death. We can prevent it if we agree to”.



He reasoned that the new voters’ registration exercise, especially in schools, could likely increase the COVID-19 cases and eventually collapse our health systems.

“Nurses and Midwives are crying; they are getting infected. As I speak to you now, frontline workers are losing their lives. No amount of 50% increment can bring them back to life. We don’t have equipment. What we are saying is that this needless exercise that Supreme Court has given a go-ahead for is going to give us a lot of trouble”.



In a statement, the COVID-19 technical team stated that cases were spreading among students in various schools across the country and called on the government to value the lives of the students by reversing the decision to reopen schools.

