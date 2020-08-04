Politics

We changed Prof Mills’s clothes during campaigns – Afriyie Ankrah recounts

Late Professor John Evans Atta Mills

The Director of Elections for the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Elvis Afriyie Ankrah, says they had to throw away most of the costumes of late President Professor John Evans Atta Mills when he decided to contest the party’s flagbearership.

The former Deputy General Secretary said the late professor who eventually became president in 2009, was so shy to the extent that he was not willing to come out of his car when they went on campaigns.



Revealing this in an interview on Onua FM’s Ghana Dadwene on Monday, August 3, Mr Afriyie Ankrah said: “We had to throw away most of his dresses and get him different ones because he was not ready to be known.



“He was difficult to manage because he was not a politician but we managed to handle him,” he explained.

He said “[the late President Mills] was a very simple man. I was like a son to Prof. We were very close”.



“I was with him in South Africa when they said he was sick.”

