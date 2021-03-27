We condemn sexual exploitation of persons living with HIV – NPA+ Ghana reacts to Global Fund investigation

NAP+ Ghana has condemned the exploitation of some HIV patients

The Ghana Network of Persons Living with HIV (NAP+ Ghana) has in no uncertain terms condemned the exploitation of some persons living HIV/AIDS by its previous leaders.

The corrupt and exploitative tendencies of the past administration was brought to light by the Global Fund in an explosive investigations conducted.



The investigations revealed how persons living with HIV/AIDs were exploited sexually by the NAP+ Ghana executives in exchange of benefits.



“Multiple NAP+ Ghana executives demanded that program members engage in sexual conduct or provide financial kickbacks in order to access events and benefits supported by grant funds, which constituted corrupt and coercive practices,” the 18-page report titled 'Misconduct affecting Global Fund grants' said.



But in a press release issued on March 23, the NPA+ Ghana distanced itself from the conduct of the past executives.



“I, Elsie Ayeh, as the current President of NAP+ Ghana, wish to inform our cherished stakeholders, well-wishers and the public at large, that the National and Regional Executives of the Ghana Network of Persons Living with HIV (NAP+ Ghana) unequivocally condemn all corrupt and coercive practices, including sexual exploitation and abuse in all forms and at all levels. In light of the investigative report published by the Office of the Inspector General (OIG) of the Global Fund on Friday 19th March 2021,” the statement read in parts.

The statement further said, the executives who misconducted themselves are no longer in office and current leadership were not given a chance to respond to some of the claims by Global Fund.



“NAP+ Ghana distances itself from any responses to the report made prior to this statement by any individuals as not reflecting our stand or being affiliated with the organization. Also the allegations in the report took place in September 2019 under different executive leadership and those involved are no longer representatives of NAP+ Ghana since January 2020 .



“In February 2020 an Interim Management Committee was set up with support from the Ghana AIDS Commission, to lead the NAP+ Ghana election process. 4. NAP+ Ghana has a new set of Executives both National and Regional, since August 2020,” the statement said.



It continued: “The current Executives are committed to good governance, transparency and accountability and take whistleblowing, including safeguarding whistleblowers’ rights seriously.



“The Office of the Inspector General of the Global Fund did not reach out to any member of the current Executives, nor the Interim Management Committee during the course of the investigative process, neither were we invited in January 2021 for our comments to the report. We had attempted, in line with the investigative process, to book a slot at the Lawyer’s offices (AB & David Law Firm) in Ghana, where the report was lodged in order to read the preliminary findings but we were denied access.”

That notwithstanding, NPA+ Ghana says it has instituted measure aimed at preventing a reoccurrence of the issue.



“We will continue the process of reviewing and strengthening our Constitution and other Governance structures to enable us to address this issue and any other potential related issues, whilst ensuring that a robust system is developed to monitor and document our progress and best practices. We will communicate progress in this regard with all relevant partners and stakeholders.



“We will ensure that all Executives, both National and Regional, will as a matter of urgency, be the first group to benefit from capacity building in line with the change process and pass it down to our constituencies in the 10 Regions now and the potential 6 Regional teams in the process of being established. We count on the backing from our many National and International partners that have expressed their strong support for NAP+ Ghana and want to let them know we are grateful for their continued support at this time,” the statement concluded.