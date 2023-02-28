We could adopt Twi as the general language for Ghana – Advocacy group

File Photo

Convenor for Advocacy for Local Doalect, Kwabena Opoku Ampansah, is advocating for the use of Twi as the general language in Ghana.

He claimed that from a research they6 had conducted that Twi is not difficult to learn, and in all the 16 regions, it was the most commonly spoken.



“We conducted research in Ghana and discovered that Twi was commonly spoken because it was not difficult to learn,” he said on Nyankonton Mi Nsem on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm. There was nowhere we went in the 16 regions where we didn’t hear someone speaking Twi”.



”If we can adopt it as the general language for the country and allow people to speak it. We could also use it as a mode of teaching in our schools.”

He was quick to add, however, that we could use the local language of each region to teach students, so if you come to the Greater Accra Region, you can teach the students in Ga. The same will be true for all regions. This would greatly benefit our children’s academic performance.”



He emphasised the importance of Ghanaians appreciating and preserving their native language.



He called for a review of the education sector to ensure that the country’s native languages are used in teaching and learning.