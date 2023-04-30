We defied authority to campaign for you to win general secretary position – Ken Agyepong to Kwabena Agyapong

New Patriotic Party flagbearer hopeful, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, has called out one of his contenders, Kwabena Agyepong for failing to acknowledge his support in the past.

Speaking to some delegates of the NPP in the Eastern Region, Kennedy Agyapong said he and other leading members of the party led a campaign which saw Kwabena Agyapong elected general secretary in 2015.



“A lot of things he said were true, he has done a lot for the party and I won't challenge him about it but you need to testify what the other person has done if you are a witness. Kwabena Agyapong when he had an accident, it was me, a guy named Bruto, Honourable Ursula Owusu and Gifty Klenam who campaigned for you when you were sitting in a wheelchair," he said.



“We defied the authority even though the authority directed that we should vote for Sir John. You were sick but yet we defied and campaigned for you,” Kennedy Agyapong said.



His statement was in reaction to Kwabena Agyapong questioning his contribution to the NPP.



In various interactions with party delegates, Kennedy Agyapong highlighted instances where he has financed the activities of the party including contracting a $3 million to support the NPP’s campaign in 1992.

But according to Kwabena Agyepong, the claim cannot be true.



Kwabena Agyepong said Ken Agyapong’s claim cannot be true because the NPP did not exist in 1991.



"I will not boast about my wealth, as others do, claiming they gave $3 million to the party in 1991. In 1991, was NPP in existence? NPP was established in 1992. Under military rule, obtaining $3 million from a bank is impossible,” the former NPP general secretary said.



But reacting to this while addressing delegates of the NPP in the Central Region, Ken Agyapong accused Kwabena Agyapong of being mischievous because he (Ken) never said the loan was contracted in 1991.





Ken, who is the Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin Central, added that the former NPP general secretary could not have been privy to the said payment because he was a ‘nobody’ in the party by then.



“I said in 1992 when Adu Boahen was elected flagbearer of the NPP myself and Oppong Bio went to CalBank to borrow $3 million to support the party, you can ask Fred Oware if I am lying."



“Kwabena Agyepong at the time supported Dr Safo Adu, he didn’t support Prof Adu Boahen. Dr Konadu Apraku, lawyer Kwadwo Afram Asiedu and I, we walked straight to the bedroom of Adu Boahen, Kwabena Agyapong couldn’t do that because he didn’t support the man."







SARA/ESA