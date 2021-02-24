'We did not expect such an uproar' - Director of LGBTQ+ group

Alex Kofi Donkor, director of LGBT+ Rights Ghana, has said the group he leads expected an uproar over their recent opening of an office in Accra but the magnitude of the uproar was unexpected.

“We did not expect such an uproar,” Donkor told the Thomson Reuters Foundation in an interview.



“We expected some homophobic organisations would use the opportunity to exploit the situation and stoke tension against the community, but the anti-gay hateful reaction has been unprecedented,” he added.



The group hosted the infamous opening event on January 31 attended by European and Australian diplomats. The office has since been closed down reportedly on the orders of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



LGBTQ+ people claim they face widespread persecution, public opinion of their actions is highly unfavourable. Ghana's laws bar same-sex relations and gay sex is punishable with up to three years imprisonment.

The recent anti-gay outcry has been championed by Church and Muslim groups, politicians, and anti-gay rights organisations.



Ghana has not prosecuted anyone for same-sex relations in years, human rights researchers say LGBT+ people face frequent abuse and discrimination, including blackmail and attacks.



