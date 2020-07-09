General News

We didn’t abandon our student to die – KNUST SHS Headmistress

The students allege authorities refused to offer the needed help to save the boy

The Headmistress of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) Senior High School (SHS) has refuted claims that authorities at the school did not do enough to help save a final year student who died at a hospital yesterday.

Speaking exclusively on Anopa Bofo on Angel 102.9 FM on Wednesday, Ms Felicia Asamoah Danquah said the authorities at the school did all within their means to save the final-year student.



According to her, teachers at the school bought some drugs for the student before calling in his parents to come convey him to the hospital.



“We did not abandon the student…some of our teachers helped to remove his uniforms before we called in the parents who said they were in town and would respond later…,” she told Captain Smart.



This has led them to embark on a violent demonstration which led to the destruction of several properties belonging to the school.



A vehicle belonging to the headmistress was also destroyed in the process.

