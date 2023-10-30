We didn't offer Kennedy Agyapong $800m to step down - Bawumia camp rubbishes bribery claim

MP for Assin Central (L) and Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia (R)

The Bawumia Campaign Team has refuted allegations by Kennedy Agyapong, a contender in the NPP flagbearership race, that he was offered a $800 million to withdraw from the presidential primary contest.

According to the team, this claim by Kennedy Agyapong does not reflect the truth.



This comes after the Assin Central MP, Kennedy Agypong, alleged that he was offered $800M by some party bigwigs to step down from the race for the Vice President.



But he declined the offer because of the love he has for Ghanaians and his desire to lead the party into the 2024 general election.



In response to these claims, the Spokesperson for the Vice President, Gideon Boako in a statement, categorically denied any involvement in such an offer and outlined key points in response to the allegations.



According to the statement, there has been no private meeting between Vice President Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia and Kennedy Agyapong since he [Kennedy Agyapong] entered the presidential race which is contrary to the claims by Kennedy Agyapong.

It also added that they did not authorise neither have they been involved in any negotiation or discussion, directly or through representatives, concerning Kennedy Agyapong's withdrawal from the contest.



As such it described the claim as absolutely ridiculous, and a disregard for the intelligence of Ghanaians.



“Dr. Bawumia is, and has always been confident that by the Grace of God, he will defeat Kennedy Agyapong quite well on November 4 and has never entertained any wish for him to step down from the contest.



It is instructive to note that the latest allegation by Kennedy Agyapong, is a rehash of a similar allegation he made about a month ago, claiming without proof, that he was offered money to step down and be a running mate to Dr. Bawumia - a baseless claim we publicly denied on September 30, 2023,” part of the statement read.



The group further described the Vice President as a modest candidate who is committed to running a decent campaign devoid of personal attacks and insults.

“The Vice President is a man noted for his modesty, and he remains committed to his life-long values of serving people with his intellect.



“While urging the public to disregard such outrageous lies, directed subtly at the Bawumia Campaign, we also reiterate Dr. Bawumia's commitment to running a decent campaign devoid of personality attacks, lies, and insults to preserve the unity of our great party,” the group added.



The New Patriotic Party (NPP) is preparing to have its National Delegate Conference on November 4, 2023 to select its flagbearer to lead the party into the 2024 general election.



The four candidates in the race include, the Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Kennedy Agyapong, Dr Afriyie Akoto and Francis Addai-Nimoh.



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.

WN/AW



You can also watch the latest episode of Everyday People on GhanaWeb TV below:



