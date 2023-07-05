We disagree with the West on LGBTQ but diplomatic relations are intact - Ntim Fordjour

Reverend John Ntim Fordjour, Member of Parliament for Assin South

Amidst the ongoing debate surrounding LGBTQ+ rights and legislation, Member of Parliament for Assin South, Reverend John Ntim Fordjour has emphasized that Ghana's disagreement with the West on the matter should not result in a diplomatic conflict.

The comments were made in relation to the upcoming anti-gay bill being discussed in Ghana's Parliament.



The Member of Parliament stated, "Our disagreement with the West on the activities of LGBTQ must not occasion any diplomatic brawl."



He emphasized the importance of upholding mutual respect and reciprocity between nations, acknowledging that each country has the right to govern its people according to their values. Ghana is currently in the process of enacting a law that reflects the collective values of its citizens regarding LGBTQ+ issues.



Highlighting the principle of respecting divergent viewpoints, the Member of Parliament asserted, "We respect every country who holds a contrary view, and so must they also respect our position on the matter." He emphasized that Ghana, like other nations, has the sovereign right to legislate based on its own beliefs and values. However, he also stressed that this disagreement should not have a detrimental impact on diplomatic relations, trade agreements, or the friendly interactions between sovereign nations.



The comments made by the Member of Parliament reflect Ghana's stance of maintaining cordial relations with countries that hold differing views on LGBTQ+ matters.

The Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill 2021 has been a topic of intense debate in the country, with proponents arguing that it is necessary to safeguard Ghanaian cultural values and norms.



The bill seeks to criminalize LGBTQ+ activities and impose stringent penalties for offenders.



Critics of the bill argue that it infringes upon the fundamental human rights of individuals and promotes discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity.



They contend that a more inclusive and tolerant approach is necessary to foster diversity and respect for all members of society.



