We disagree with the fines on UTV invasion culprits - GJA, PRINPAG, GIBA

Albert Kwabena Dwumfour, President of the Ghana Journalist Association

The Ghana Journalist Association (GJA), the Private Newspapers and Online Publishers’ Association of Ghana (PRINPAG), and the Ghana Independent Broadcasters Association (GIBA) have expressed their disagreement with the fines imposed on individuals responsible for invading UTV studios during a live broadcast of "United Showbiz."

The incident occurred on October 7, 2023, and involved activists of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) disrupting the show, assaulting two station employees, and making threats towards the hostess and guest.



Albert Kwabena Dwumfour, the President of the Ghana Journalist Association (GJA), provided a statement on behalf of the three organizations, sharing their collective stance.



He remarked, "On Monday, October 16, 2023, the hooligans were charged with the offense of conspiracy to commit a crime and rioting, and arraigned before the Achimota District court, which found them guilty of the offense. We wish to commend the police and the court for speedy prosecution and convictions, as we have demanded in the wake of the attack."



However, GJA, PRINPAG, and GIBA questioned the adequacy of the charges brought against the invaders.



"In a similar case in respect of an attack on Dagbon radio in Tamale in early May this year, the charges of conspiracy to commit crime and rioting, in our opinion, are inadequate, soft-handed, and minimalistic to say the least,” he added.

Furthermore, the organizations asserted that the fines imposed by the court were not sufficiently deterrent.



"It is our view that the option of a fine imposed is not deterrent enough, which may largely be due to the fact that the charges preferred by the police were not thorough enough.”



Sixteen individuals affiliated with the New Patriotic Party (NPP) have been convicted and fined GH¢2,400 each by the Achimota Magistrate Court after their involvement in an attack on the offices of United Television (UTV).



The convicts faced charges of conspiracy to commit a crime and rioting.



They pleaded guilty to these charges, which led to their convictions.

We disagree with the fines on UTV invasion culprits - GJA, PRINPAG & GIBA#UTVNews pic.twitter.com/8JM4ig7RZx — UTV Ghana (@utvghana) October 18, 2023

AM/GAYou can also watch this episode of People & Places on GhanaWeb TV: