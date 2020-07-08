General News

We do not need any private partnership – Airport Workers’ Union

The leadership of the Ghana Airport Company Limited (GACL) Workers’ Unions has protested against alleged privatization of the company.

Reports have been rife in the media over government’s intention to cede the management of the country’s main airport to a private company, but the aviation ministry has refuted such claims.



Urging the public to disregard the reports, sector Minister, Joseph Kofi Adda said government was, however, deliberating with stakeholders including the GACL a proposed Strategic Partnership Arrangement between GACL and TAV-SUMMA Consortium to improve service delivery and expansion of infrastructure at the Airport.



This, he said, was to help achieve the Government’s vision of making Ghana the Aviation Hub within the West African Sub-Region.



Senior officer at the GACL, Amon Kotey, told GhanaWeb that the workers are kicking against the privatization move because they may lose certain benefits.



“We do not need any partnership thing. That is the more reason why we called for this demonstration. You know if a private man comes in, the salary structure will be changed. Benefits will seize. The bone of contention here is that we do not need it at all. All staff are going to fight against this move”

“If I recall most companies that get privatized have nothing for staff, they may ask staff to go home. I do not think it is necessary for the GACL to be privatized or partnered. We are going to support the union to fight this move,” he stated.



General Secretary of the Public Service Workers Union, Trades Union Congress, Bernard Agyei, addressing the protesting staff raised concerns about the need to agitate.



According to him, although there is a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to initiate discussions on some proposals to hand over parts of the Airport to a private entity, an agreement is yet to be reached.



“We have been confronted with such a situation so as responsible citizens of this country and a responsible union we are using the structures and all the avenues and resources available to us to deal with this matter.



“There will be an engagement with the union for us to state our position on the matter. What we want to assure you is that we will not sit down and allow anything to be done to the detriment of workers.”

He assured that workers that when the time comes for them to meet government on the issue, their concerns will be raised.



“When we go to the negotiating table, we will advance your position that the airport can be and will be run by Ghanaians,” he added.





