We do not provide earthquake or earth tremor forecasts - Ghana Meteo

Earth tremors hit parts of Accra

The Ghana Meteorological Agency has informed the public that their agency is not responsible for providing forecasts on earthquakes and earth tremors.

The agency made the statement on Twitter on Monday, December 12 after earth tremors hit some parts of the Greater Accra Region.



“Nobody asked but @GhanaMet DOES NOT provide a forecast on earthquakes or earth tremors, Ghana Meteo tweeted.





The earth tremors are said to have occurred around 10:00 am and 11:53 am respectively, at an estimated magnitude of 4.0, 10 km from some parts of Accra.



Some residents on social media confirmed they felt the earth movement. These areas include; New Achimota, Kokomlemle, Kaneshie, Achimota, Adenta, Circle, Osu, Ablekuma Manhean, Accra, New Town, Legon, Dansoman, Kasoa, Haatso, Kwashiman, Teshie, Nungua, McCarthy Hill among others.