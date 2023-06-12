We don’t claim perfection but NDC can never be like the NPP – Mahama

John Mahama at the NDC's European Chapters Conference

Flagbearer of the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama has said the NDC although is not perfect can never be like its arch rival, the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

He said the NDC cannot be as reckless and contemptuous as the NPP.



According to Mahama, the NDC has no intention of taking the mandate of Ghanaians for granted if it is elected into power in the 2024 polls.



Mahama said these in is address at the NDC’s European Chapters Conference in Amsterdam, Holland over the weekend.



He told the gathering of NDC members and supporters in the diaspora that “We have been in power, and our record is there for all to see. We do not claim perfection, but we in the NDC can never be like the NPP.



“We simply cannot be and are not as reckless and contemptuous of the people of Ghana as the NPP has been. We have never been and will not be as wasteful, ostentatious, and as imprudent as the NPP has been.”



The former President noted that the NDC has committed to operating a lean government that avoids the NPP's extravagance and gets the job done more efficiently.

“Nothing in our historical record compares to the level of economic mismanagement that the NPP has superintended,” he added.



Mahama also indicated that the NDC believes in substantive offerings, carefully considered, and curated to stand the test of time “while comprehensively resolving some of our most complex problems.”



He stressed that the NDC has no intention of taking the mandate of the people of Ghana for granted.



Touching on the 2024 elections, John Mahama indicated that the NDC is going against an incumbent government “that has proven that it is prepared to shed the blood of its citizens to hang on to power, as they amply showed at the Ayawaso West Wuogon by-election and the 2020 elections. And then there is an Electoral Commission whose neutrality in this electoral contest is questionable.”



“Our work is, therefore, cut out for us,” he told the gathering and advised “We must get off our marks immediately and convince Ghanaians that we are prepared to govern in addition to our superior record to that of the NPP.”