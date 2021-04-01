We don't disregard dissenting views - Muntaka Mubarak reacts to Isaac Adongo's public outburst

Muntaka Mubarak is Minority Chief Whip in Parliament and MP for Asawase

The Minority Chief Whip, Mohammed-Mubarak Muntaka, has said that as a caucus in Parliament, it welcomes all forms of dissenting views from its members.

This is coming on the back of the matter of how Member of Parliament for Bolga Central, Isaac Adongo, held a press conference and publicly scolded the leadership of the caucus on its decision to approve Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta after his vetting.



“I didn’t want to be seen as endorsing somebody I believe is a scam on Ghana. Ken Ofori-Atta epitomizes all that is wrong with our financial and



economic sector of Ghana and I am the last person to endorse such a move.



“That is why I wanted the records to show that I was absent that is why I didn’t even go there to sign,” Mr Adongo told Starr FM’s Ibrahim Alhassan in a subsequent interview.

But, responding to a question on the matter, Mohammed Muntaka-Mubarak said that while he will not single out the actions of an individual to comment on, the leadership of the party in Parliament welcomes dissenting views.



"I will not want to talk about what one individual or individuals have done within the caucus and as I've told you, we met this morning and we'd not want to open up. When you lead a group, you don't expect everybody to think like you and especially where leadership of the party, leadership of Parliament has come to some different conclusion.



"Especially me as the Chief Whip, one of my biggest task is to see how I can carry everybody to appreciate how that decision was arrived at and sometimes, you can do the best that you can but in a democratic dispensation, my style is that don't try to close the door on people who have views that are different from yours. That will not augur well for our democracy," he said.



He spoke on JoyNews.