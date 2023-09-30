We don't enjoy ex-gratia, our tenure is not fixed - Retired SC Judge Jones Dotse

Supreme Court judges

Retired Supreme Court judge Justice Jones Dotse has clarified that judges are not among the Article 71 office holders who receive ex -gratia payments.

He made this statement during the 6th Annual Nathan Quao Lectures in Accra on September 28.



Justice Dotse explained that judges do not receive ex- gratia payments because they have permanence in their roles.



They remain in office until they reach the stipulated retirement age.



In contrast, political office holders, who serve fixed terms, are the beneficiaries of ex-gratia payments as outlined in the 1992 Constitution.

He emphasised that this distinction is crucial to understand, as political office holders, serving fixed terms typically four years, receive ex-gratia payments upon leaving office.



Justice Dotse acknowledged that this arrangement is specified in the Constitution.



Ex- gratia payments have been a topic of political debate, with former President John Dramani Mahama suggesting the possibility of abolishing them in the future.