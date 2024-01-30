We don't have a full fact on Yendi, we will take a decision when we get the report - NPP

General Secretary of the NPP, Justin Kodua Frimpong

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has pledged to take decisive actions when it receives comprehensive reports from its regional representative, the Electoral Commission, and the Ghana Police Service regarding the recent electoral violence during the parliamentary primary in Yendi.

The disruption of the counting process on January 27, 2024, was prompted by allegations of stolen ballots in the contest between the incumbent Yendi MP, Farouk Aliu Mahama, and the Chief Executive Officer of the Microfinance and Small Loans Centre (MASLOC), Hajia Abibata Shanni Mahama Zakariah.



In an interview with Umaru Sanda Amadu on Eyewitness News on Citi FM, the General Secretary of the NPP, Justin Kodua Frimpong, emphasized that the party's national executive committee would convene to deliberate on the matter once they receive official reports from the aforementioned stakeholders.



"As I speak to you, we are yet to receive a formal report from our representative who went to the region, the Electoral Commission, and the Ghana Police Service, and when we get all these reports, the national executive committee will meet to deliberate on them and take a decision on Yendi. For whatever transpired there, once we get the report, the party will take a decision on it.



"Several things happened at Yendi, so unless we have the full facts, it will be difficult to comment on any action," he said.

The NPP general secretary emphasized the importance of obtaining a complete understanding of the situation in Yendi before making any decisions.



Despite some party executives prematurely declaring Farouk Aliu Mahama as the parliamentary candidate-elect, the Electoral Commission distanced itself from such declarations.



NAY/AE