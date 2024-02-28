We don't have an economy now, what is Ofori-Atta advising you on? - Pianim asks Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Kwame Pianim has taken a swipe at President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for appointing former Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta, as the senior presidential adviser and special envoy for international trade.

In his view, the plunging of the economy into crisis was due to decisions and actions taken by Ofori-Atta.



He accused the former finance minister of being behind the expulsion of Ghana from the Eurobond market and wondered how Ofori-Atta could be an envoy for international trade.



Commenting on Ofori-Atta's new role on Joy News' AM show, the economist said, "He is the person who led us into the financial and economic crisis that we are in. We haven’t been here before.



"There has never been a time when Ghana has not been able to pay its bills, and we are not going to start paying them until 2025. This is the same guy who gets us kicked out of the Eurobond market, how can he be an envoy?”



“I think Nana [President Akufo-Addo] knows that the international community is not that gullible, so you don’t send him there. We don’t have an economy now, so what is he going to advise on?” he quizzed.



Ken Ofori-Atta was relieved of his position as Minister of Finance on Wednesday, February 14, 2024, and was replaced with Dr Mohammed Amin Adam.

