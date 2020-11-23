We don't have the power to shut down internet on Dec. 7 - NCA debunks Mahama's claims

NDC flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama

The National Communications Authority (NCA) has slammed NDC flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama for alleging that the Authority may shut down the internet in the country on December 7, 2020.

According to the Authority, it has no power to remotely shut down the internet neither has it directed service operators to do so.



In a press release copied to GhanaWeb, the NCA explained that “as part of its mandate, the NCA has licensed several categories of service providers to deliver Internet connectivity to Ghana. They include Internet Service Providers, Broadband Wireless Access Service Providers, and Mobile Network Operators (MNOs). There are also multiple international undersea fibre optic cables and several satellite systems which provide Ghana with access to the Internet. The NCA does not have access or “keys” to any of these networks, and therefore cannot remotely shut the internet down.



“The Authority has not directed any of its licensees to shut the Internet down on Election Day as claimed in the news report, and there is no intention to do so,” the statement stressed.

The NCA further labeled John Dramani Mahama’s claim as baseless and urged Ghanaians to disregard his remarks.



