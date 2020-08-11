General News

We don’t have thugs in Dormaa West – MP replies Barbara Asamoah

Cars being burnt at voter registration center

The Member of Parliament for Dormaa West Constituency Ali Maiga Halidu said the constituency has no thugs with regards to the recent violence at the registration center.

Replying to the assertion that the latest violence at the constituency was as a result of thugs from the district, who refused to allow New Democratic Congress(NDC) supporters to register, he insisted that the district has no thugs and as such what happened has nothing to with the NPP.



According to him, what happened had to do with foreigners registering.



In an interview on JoyNews monitored by GhanaCrusader he said, “It is not true. We don’t have thugs in Dormaa West. The whole issue has to do with foreigners coming to Ghana to register’’.



According to Halidu, there are Ivoirians in Dormaa West thus they had to put measures in place to prevent them (foreigners) from registering.

The MP explained the reason was that there are various routes in the Constituency, close to the borders, where these Ivorians are likely to use ti enter the country and register.



He further disclosed that his team had a report from their "intelligence" accusing the opposition of busing people from Cote d'Ivoire to the registration center to register.



“In Dormaa West we have Ivorians, the target towns are Asorkokrom, Yaakrom, and Nkrankwanta; these are border towns that they could always come to. Our intelligence also shows that NDC has brought about ten motorbikes to Cote d’ivoire to bus them’’.



The NDC and NPP have accused each other of the violence going on at registration centers. This recent violence at Dormaa West led to the death of one person with two others seriously injured.

