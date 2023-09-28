We don't know Nii Darku I - Nii Dodoo Clottey family denies knowing supposed development chief

Rockson Adu Boahene and Aaron Dodoo

The Nii Dodoo Clottey family has stated that it does not know a certain Nii Darku I, who has been described in news reports as the Development Chief of Pokuase.

The family also explained that it is pure falsehood that the said Nii Darku I "has been able to unify the people of Pokuase and surrounding communities."



The statement from the Nii Dodoo Clottey family is in response to a New Crusading Guide newspaper report of August 22, 2023, and which was published in other news outlets with the headline, "Nii Darku I is not the development chief of Pokuase – Nii Dodoo family."



Read the full statement signed by Nii Amoo Dodoo, Principal Family Elder, Nii Dodoo Clottey Family of Pokuase, below:



Rejoinder: Let’s live in unity to promote development in Pokuase



Nii Darku I is not the development chief of Pokuase – Nii Dodoo family

The attention of Nii Dodoo Clottey family has been drawn to a publication by your media outfit – The New Crusading Guide Newspaper on the 22nd August, 2023 in respect of the above subject which has been republished by other media outlets.



The family of Nii Dodoo Clottey wishes to bring to your attention that your headline as stated above and some paragraphs that sought to described one Nii Darku I as the Development Chief of Pokuase were misleading and outright falsehood.



The publication further stated that the said Nii Darku I has been spearheading developmental projects in Pokuase and has been able to unify the people of Pokuase and surrounding communities.







Your front-page article was published alongside the photograph of Nii Darku I, and Aaron Dodoo in a full-blown traditional regalia.

We would like to put on record that the FAMILY DOESN’T KNOW NII DARKU I, let alone, installing him as Development Chief.



Again, we would like to state that Nii Darku I, whose real name we have discovered to be Rockson Adu Boahene, and who has been dismissed from the National Security still parades himself as a security operative and uses the names of Laud Commey, Director of Operations at the presidency and Capt. Edmund Kojo Koda (rtd), the security aide to President Akufo-Addo, to fleece unsuspecting people.



It is imperative to state at this point that Aaron Dodoo, who was featured in the publication in full traditional regalia is not the chief of Pokuase as the picture seems to portray.



The family is by this publication warning the general public not to recognize or engage him in any business transaction as the chief of Pokuase.



Signed:

Nii Amoo Dodoo



(Principal Family Elder, Nii Dodoo Clottey Family of Pokuase)



