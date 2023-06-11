2
Menu
News

We don’t need specific complainant to move - Special Prosecutor

Kissi Agyabeng Special Prosecutor, Kissi Agyebeng

Sun, 11 Jun 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Special Prosecutor, Kissi Agyebeng, has emphasized that his outfit, the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) operates independently and does not require specific complainants to initiate investigations.

He made these statements while speaking on Accra-based Joy News which was monitored by GhanaWeb.

The comments by the Special Prosecutor come as a reaction to the invitation and subsequent ‘arrest’ of the former chairman of the Inter-Ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining (IMCIM), Professor Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng.

According to him, his outfit falls on multiple sources to begin their investigation.

“The thing with us [Office of the Special Prosecutor] as I said, is people should not confuse us with some existing institutions. We do not need specific complainants to move. Indeed the law even says just a newspaper publication, just an article someone puts somewhere, just a suggestion may even put on Facebook or Twitter or something, should trigger our minds to start looking things and start investigating. So, where we sit, we do not need someone to come to us specifically complaining that this person seized my gold nuggets and I can’t find it. There are newspaper publications all over the place, all over the years, ” he said.

To him, the Office responsible for investigating and prosecuting corruption cannot be seen as irresponsible by sitting back without going after these things.

“So, where we sit, we do not need someone to come to us specifically complaining that that this person seized my gold nuggets and I can’t find it. There are newspaper publications all over the place, all over the years. And so, we cannot be in irresponsible and sit back without going after this things,” he added.

Also, watch the latest episode of GhanaWeb Election Desk on GhanaWeb TV below:





Share your news stories and ideas with GhanaWeb



To advertise with GhanaWeb



NW/ESA

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Frimpong-Boateng fires back at OSP
Prof Frimpong-Boateng gives full account about his arrest
Opambour 'challenges' Agyinasare
Ghanaian in murder-suicide case in USA identified as Asanteman chief
I was sacked from presidency less than 48 hours after Mills’ death - Anyidoho
Social media users slam EC’s response to Sammy Gyamfi, NDC
EC responds to Sammy Gyamfi's second Assin North statement
Assin North by-election: Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu hits Ato Forson
CJ nominee: Joe Wise confirms consensus position
Kwaku Azar speaks on Gyakye Quayson ruling
Related Articles: