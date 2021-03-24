We don't need your consent - NPP supporters tell Bawumia after disclaimer

Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

A number of NPP faithful and admirers of Dr Mahamudu Bawumia have taken to social media to express their disapproval of the disclaimer issued by the Vice President on the spread of his posters across the country.

Dr Bawumia, through a statement issued by his office on Wednesday, said he has not given his consent for the posters, which are endorsing him as the NPP's Flagbearer for the 2024 elections, adding that his focus is on assisting the President to achieve his vision for the country.



But in a swift response minutes after he posted a copy of the disclaimer on his Facebook page, party foot soldiers and his admirers, claiming to be behind the posters, told the Vice President they don't require his consent to love him and also spread his posters.



"Ok we hear but we the people behind the posters to insist we don't need anyone's consent," one Edmund JK Arthur, wrote on the Vice President's wall.



Another, Nana Adu Osei wrote: "you can write thousands of such letters, but still #Bawumia2024".



Some of the respondents even went to the extent of "cautioning" the Vice President to stay away from their activities, adding emphatically that they won't stop.

Below are some of the comments:















